Watch Greta Van Fleet's incredible set from the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show

Last weekend, rising stars Greta Van Fleet took to the stage at the annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The band were on the bill with Smashing Pumpkins, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Third Eye Blind, Bad Religion, AFI and Florence And The Machine – and they delivered an incredible performance.

Now the whole of their 40-minute set has been uploaded by World Music Festivals and can be watched below.

They ripped through tracks including The Cold Wind, Black Smoke Rising, Edge Of Darkness and their single When The Curtain Falls.

Greta Van Fleet released their highly anticipated debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army earlier this year, but in a new interview with Billboard, bassist Sam Kiszka reports that they would be “getting some stuff recorded and start working on the next thing” in 2019.

Last week, the band picked up four Grammy nominations in the Best New Artist category, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album – although the latter is for their From The Fires EP rather than Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

Greta Van Fleet will head out on their world tour early next year, with shows planned in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, the US and Canada.

Setlist

1. The Cold Wind

2. Safari Song

3. Black Smoke Rising

4. You're The One

5. When the Curtain Falls

6. Edge of Darkness

Greta Van Fleet 2019 March Of The Peaceful Army World Tour

Jan 29: Sydney Emmore Theatre, Australia

Feb 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Feb 05: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Feb 08: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Feb 22: Barcelona Sani Jordi Club, Spain

Feb 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 27: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Feb 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 03: Paris Le Zenith, Franc

Mar 05: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 11: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Mar 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

May 07: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

May 09: Jacksonvlle Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, FL

May 10: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

May 12: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 13: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 21: Baltimore Mecu Pavilion, MD

May 22: Rochester The Dome, NY

May 25: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 28: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jun 02: Cleveland Jacobs pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI