Watch Green Day meet Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo up on the roof 

Green Day have shared a video for their new single Meet Me On The Roof.

The track has been lifted from Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool’s new album Father Of All… which launched on Friday last week through Reprise Records.

The video was directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer and features Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix show.

Green Day say: “Surprise, surprise! What's a new album without a new video? Watch Meet Me On The Roof starring Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things with the sick motorcycle stunts.

“Father Of All... is out now! Play it loud and play it on repeat.”

Speaking previously about the new record, Armstrong told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: “There's a lot of depression, but with a sense of humour. But also just kind of the way the world works right now. I think we live in the time of complete and total chaos, or else we've always been, but now it's turned up to Trump.

“It’s just trying to reflect what's going on. It's not really writing political songs, but just writing about the shit that you see every day.

“American Idiot was the good old days. Remember when we just had two wars going on? Anyway, we live in the craziest of times right now.”

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will head out on the road together across the UK, Europe and North America later this year on The Hella Mega Tour. They bands also recently announced further shows in Australia and New Zealand. Find a full list of shows below.

Green Day: Father Of All...

Green Day have just released their new album Father Of All.... The follow-up to 2016's Revolution Radio features the singles Oh Yeah! and Meet Me On The Roof.View Deal

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Nov 08: Perth HBF Park, Australia

Nov 11: Docklands Stadium, Australia

Nov 14: Parramatta Bankwest Stadium, Australia

Nov 17: Milton Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 20: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 22: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium