Watch goth legends The Cure play brooding Lullaby from new live movie

The Cure have released a live video of the song Lullaby from London’s Hyde Park.

The goth legends, who recently headlined Glastonbury, recorded the song at their career-spanning Hyde Park outdoor gig in July 2018.

It will feature on their upcoming concert movie Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, directed by longtime collaborator Tim Pope.

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band,” said frontman Robert Smith. “It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”



Director Tim Pope added: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history – and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm ‘In Orange’ 1986 concert film – I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music. Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”



The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London is released in cinemas from July 11.

