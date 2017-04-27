Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus join Kreator for Satan Is Real

Kreator were joined onstage on German TV on Tuesday night by Ghost leader Papa Emeritus for a performance of Satan Is Real.
They appeared on late-night show Circus HalliGalli to play the track from Kreator’s latest album Gods Of Violence, with Drangsal’s frontman Max Gruber also joining them.
Kreator vocalist and guitarist Mille Petrozza says: “It was an absolute honour and a lot of fun to have such amazing artists as Max Gruber and Papa as guests on Satan Is Real.
“We will never forget this night of diabolic love!”
It’s also been announced that Kreator’s 1985 debut album Endless Pain is to be reissued on June 9 along with 1986’s Pleasure To Kill, 1987’s Terrible Certainty and 1989’s Extreme Aggression via BMG.
Each record will feature extra tracks, demos and live cuts.
Kreator have been on the road in support of Gods Of Violence – their 14th studio album – which was released in January via Nuclear Blast.
They have several live dates scheduled for later this year, including sets at Hellfest, Wacken Open Air and Bloodstock.
Kreator 2017 tour dates
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Saarwellingen Saarmageddon, Germany
Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany
Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 14: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic
Jul 22: Brescia Colony Open Air, Italy
Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Brasov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 12: Derby Bloodstock, UK
Aug 16: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany
Sep 02: Auckland The Studio, New Zealand
Sep 05: Perth Capitol, Australia
Sep 07: Adelaide The Gov, Australia
Sep 08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 09: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia
Sep 10: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany
