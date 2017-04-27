Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus join Kreator for Satan Is Real

Kreator were joined onstage on German TV on Tuesday night by Ghost leader Papa Emeritus for a performance of Satan Is Real.

They appeared on late-night show Circus HalliGalli to play the track from Kreator’s latest album Gods Of Violence, with Drangsal’s frontman Max Gruber also joining them.

Kreator vocalist and guitarist Mille Petrozza says: “It was an absolute honour and a lot of fun to have such amazing artists as Max Gruber and Papa as guests on Satan Is Real.

“We will never forget this night of diabolic love!”

It’s also been announced that Kreator’s 1985 debut album Endless Pain is to be reissued on June 9 along with 1986’s Pleasure To Kill, 1987’s Terrible Certainty and 1989’s Extreme Aggression via BMG.

Each record will feature extra tracks, demos and live cuts.

Kreator have been on the road in support of Gods Of Violence – their 14th studio album – which was released in January via Nuclear Blast.

They have several live dates scheduled for later this year, including sets at Hellfest, Wacken Open Air and Bloodstock.

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Saarwellingen Saarmageddon, Germany

Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany

Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 14: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 22: Brescia Colony Open Air, Italy

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Brasov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 12: Derby Bloodstock, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Sep 02: Auckland The Studio, New Zealand

Sep 05: Perth Capitol, Australia

Sep 07: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Sep 08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 09: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia

Sep 10: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

