Watch free live Bloodstock stream

Fans who couldn't make it to this weekend's Bloodstock Open Air festival can still catch up with their favourite bands via a live online stream.

This year’s event stars Megadeth, Emperor, Down, Amon Amarth, Carcass, Dimmu Borger and many others.

Event bosses have teamed up with Daily Motion to provide the live coverage. Last year’s stream attracted more than 1.2million unique viewers.

Watch the festival stream here – and stay tuned to the Hammer website, Facebook page and Twitter feed for updates all weekend.