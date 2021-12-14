Watch footage of Tool's Danny Carey being arrested for alleged assault

Tool's Danny Carey has reportedly been arrested following an altercation at Kansas City airport on December 12.

According to TMZ, Carey allegedly assaulted a person inside the airport terminal by repeatedly shoving his fingers into their chest while yelling "You're a fucking fagg*t!"

Footage obtained by the tabloid publication shows the drummer outside the terminal, demanding that his confrontation with law enforcement be filmed by a witness. In the video, Carey asks one officer "Who did I assault?" while stating "I just want to get the fuck out of here."

Towards the end of the video, Carey – who appears emotionally distressed – is pushed up against the wall and cuffed by two officers.

Since being arrested for the misdemeanour assault, the drummer has been released on bond. The police report of the event is currently being sent to prosecutors for review, who will decide on potential charges. Carey could be fined up to $13,900 for the incident.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department told Rolling Stone: "Regarding the request for body and dash cam video, our police force does not have this technology. The police report has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review."

Watch footage of the arrest below:

The day before the alleged arrest, Carey performed Jimi Hendrix's 1967 song Fire during the halftime show at a University of Kansas versus University of Missouri men's basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas.