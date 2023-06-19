Watch the heart-warming moment Foo Fighters invited Hayley Williams on stage to perform My Hero at Bonnaroo Festival

This weekend, Foo Fighters invited Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams onstage to deliver guest vocals on their 1998 classic My Hero.

The collaboration took place on June 18 at Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee which both bands played: during the Foos' set (which closed out the weekend on the Sunday), Grohl welcomed Williams to sing the track towards the latter end of his band's set.

As Grohl plays, he takes a moment to compliment her Williams' vocal abilities and her knack for effortless harmonising, offering her a hug before she makes an exit, looking both somewhat baffled and immensely grateful for the moment, which makes for quite touching viewing.

This wasn't the first time the Paramore vocalist covered the track either. Back in 2006, her band recorded and released their own version for the film Superman Returns, which would later feature on the Rhapsody edition of their ground-breaking second studio album Riot!.

Elsewhere in their set, the Foos performed a number of tracks from their new chart-topping album But Here We Are, including Rescued, Under You and Show Me How, the latter track of which was accompanied by Grohl's daughter Violet.

Appearing on the Bonnaroo bill alongside Foo Fighters and Paramore were Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, My Morning Jacket, Korn and more.

Check out the performance below:

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters scored their sixth UK number 1 album with new album But Here We Are.

Dave Grohl's group have previously topped the chart with 2002's One By One, 2007's Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, 2011's Wasting Light, 2017's Concrete and Gold and 2021's Medicine At Midnight.