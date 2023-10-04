Watch Foo Fighters perform a not-entirely-serious cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Music Festival

Foo Fighters struck up an impromptu cover of Led Zeppelin classic Stairway To Heaven during their set at the Ohana Music Festival on October 1.

Dave Grohl's band had to pause their headlining set on the closing night of the seventh staging of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's festival in Dana Point, California, due to a member of the audience needing medical attention. Speaking to the medical team attending to the issue, Grohl asked, "Can someone go help take care of that shit?" then said, "I'll play something while you do that."

The Foo's leader then began picking the opening arpeggiated chord sequence to the iconic Led Zeppelin standard, and asked, "Did you figure that shit out, or do I have to play fucking Stairway To Heaven?" As the band's keyboardist Rami Jaffee begins playing behind Grohl, the singer threatens, "Because I'll fucking play this motherfucker, you know that right?... I might do the whole fucking thing."



Grohl then proceeds to sing the first verse of the Led Zeppelin IV classic in a not-entirely-serious fashion, before chuckling, and saying, "Can I play a Foo Fighters song now?"



Informed that the band are good to resume their set, and that all is well with the patient, Grohl tells the audience, "Thank God, because that's a fucking long-ass song, you know that, right? It gets awkward when it speeds up... like you're making out and all of a sudden it speeds up, and you're like, What do I do with my girlfriend at this fucking dance now?" Grohl and his band then perform their own Best Of You as the set's closing number, before encoring with Everlong.

Watch the footage, filmed by Foo Fighters fan Todd Norris, below:

The previous evening found Eddie Vedder paying tribute to two of his favourite bands by covering U2's One and The Cure's Just Like Heaven.

Vedder's 20-song headline set on September 30 also included covers of Room At The Top by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Precious by Pretenders, The Beatles' Hey Jude, and Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World.