Watch Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder cover U2 and The Cure at his own festival

By Paul Brannigan
published

Eddie Vedder pays tribute to some of his influences by covering U2 and The Cure classics at Ohana festival

Eddie Vedder
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

The seventh stage of Eddie Vedder's Ohana festival took place this weekend, September 29 to October 1, and Pearl Jam's frontman found space in his headlining set with his band Earthlings to pay tribute to two of his favourite bands by covering U2's One and The Cure's Just Like Heaven.

Vedder shared headlining duties at the festival, which took place in Dana Point, California, with The Killers and Foo Fighters: others artists on the bill included The War On Drugs, Pretenders, The Chicks and Big Joanie. 

Vedder's 20-song headline set on September 30 also included covers of Room At The Top by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Precious by Pretenders, The Beatles' Hey Jude, and Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World, which Pearl Jam have been covering for decades. Vedder also performed Pearl Jam's Wishlist, Not For You, Lukin, Better Man and Just Breathe along a selection of his solo album tracks.

Vedder's solo band includes Midas touch producer Andrew Watt (The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop), who's been working on the next Pearl Jam album, Glen Hansard from Dublin's The Frames, plus ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Adam Klinghoffer and ex-Janes Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Watch the band play their U2 and The Cure covers below:

Vedder also guested with The Killers during their headline set, to cover Tom Petty's The Waiting. Rather more randomly, Sammy Hagar also joined The Killers onstage, to duet with Brandon Flowers on a cover of Van Halen's Why Can't This Be Love. Flowers introduced Hagar with the words, "Is it too late to blow your minds again?"

Watch that cover below:

