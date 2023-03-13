Watch Electric Callboy's spine-tingling performance of Hypa Hypa in front of 20,000 people at their sold-out show in Cologne

Electric Callboy have spent the last few years going from strength to strength. From going viral in 2020 to releasing their long-awaited and excellent full-length TEKKNO in 2022, the band have been having the time of their lives wherever they step foot. But their biggest moment so far came last week when they headlined the Lanxass Arena in Cologne, a city just down the road from their hometown of Castrop-Rauxel. That's 20,000 people, by the way.



And the band have shared footage of what it looked like when they played Hypa Hypa, which has recently been certified Gold in Germany, at the show. And it is carnage. First off, the band sound incredible. Tight, passionate and totally smile-inducing, everything about their display is infectious, taking the track to a completely new level. Then there is the crowd, turning the floor of the venue into a sea of flailing limbs and mosh pits and screaming back every word that the band utters. Then there's the pyro, the scale of the production, the lights and everything in between, the biggest set-up that the band have ever put on, and they are owning it. It all equates to a huge moment in modern metalcore, one that will serve as a target to reach from here on. But more than anything, it is Electric Callboy's biggest moment ever, and this still only feels like the tip of the iceberg.



Have a watch for yourself, and try not to get multiple bouts of goosebumps.

The band also recently released a video for TEKKNO TRAIN, which is just as brilliantly bonkers as the rest of their visual output.