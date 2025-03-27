Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker

Commuters on New York's subway system were treated to a special performance, yesterday, March 26, by an in-disguise Ed Sheeran, dressed as an emo busker, performing Chappell Roan's hit single Pink Pony Club.

The performance was arranged by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon - cosplaying here as 2008 Pete Wentz, possibly - who has some form in this area, having persuaded a heavily-disguised Green Day to perform Bad Company's Feel Like Making Love on the subway last January.

Sheeran also performed Azizam, his new single from his forthcoming album Play, during his performance. Azizam is Farsi for 'My Dear'.

The singer/songwriter has been popping up in various US cities over the past few weeks, surprising fans with impromptu performances in New Orleans, Boston and Nashville.

Watch his NYC performance, filmed by and copyright of @mxddness (X) / IG @szydney, below:

Ed Sheeran disguised as an emo boy singing Chappell Roan in the subway they really did this for me @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/UlpEyRdItmMarch 26, 2025

According to his friend Dani Filth, Sheeran recently tried and failed to turn a Toys R Us in Ipswich into a live music venue, after the proposal was rejected by the city council.



“I don’t understand Ipswich Borough Council at all, because my acquaintance / friend, Edward Sheeran, he told me he wanted to buy this Toys R Us,” Filth told Kerrang!

“It’s been vacant for years and years and years, and he put in an offer for it – he wanted to turn it into a music venue. Ideal. Massive car park, like, perfect. Couldn’t be more perfect. On the biggest roundabout in Suffolk, right? The noisiest. It’s as you come into Ipswich, which is just perfect.”

However, the council said the proposed venue would result in too much noise.

“And I mean, Ed Sheeran to Ipswich Borough Council is like chalk to cheese, you know?” the singer said. “They have such a relationship. You know, he’s on murals all around the town. He sponsors Ipswich Town’s football kit and stuff. And yet they still didn’t even give him a break on this. And he was buying the place! ‘I know we’re going to redevelop this place. It’s going to bring so many more people to the town.’ But no.”