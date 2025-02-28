Watch drummer Kenny Aronoff hear and drum along to Yes's Changes for the very first time

Watch as drum legend Kenny Aronoff hears and then drums along to Yes's Changes from the band's 90125 album for the very first time

American-born drummer Kenny Aronoff has quite the CV. He's probably best known for lengthy stints with both John Mellencamp and John Fogerty, but he's also toured and recorded with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Crosby Stills & Nash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper, Sting, Ringo Starr and so many others.

One band he certainly hasn't drummed for is prog legends Yes!

A regular feature from the drum tuition website Drumeo's YouTube channel is that host, Canadian drummer Brandon Toews, gets well-known drummers to listen to a piece of music with the drums removed that they've never heard before and then to drum along with it.

It's a great premise and the results are always engaging and entertaining. So see what you make of Kenny Aronoff's attempt to handle Changes...

