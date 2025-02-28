Watch drummer Kenny Aronoff hear and drum along to Yes's Changes for the very first time

John Mellencamp drummer Kenny Aronoff shows his prog chops drumming to Changes by Yes for the first time

(Image credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images)

Watch as drum legend Kenny Aronoff hears and then drums along to Yes's Changes from the band's 90125 album for the very first time

American-born drummer Kenny Aronoff has quite the CV. He's probably best known for lengthy stints with both John Mellencamp and John Fogerty, but he's also toured and recorded with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Crosby Stills & Nash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper, Sting, Ringo Starr and so many others.

One band he certainly hasn't drummed for is prog legends Yes!

A regular feature from the drum tuition website Drumeo's YouTube channel is that host, Canadian drummer Brandon Toews, gets well-known drummers to listen to a piece of music with the drums removed that they've never heard before and then to drum along with it.

It's a great premise and the results are always engaging and entertaining. So see what you make of Kenny Aronoff's attempt to handle Changes...

Kenny Aronoff Hears Yes For The First Time - YouTube Kenny Aronoff Hears Yes For The First Time - YouTube
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

