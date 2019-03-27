Watch Def Leppard play classic tracks live on The Howard Stern Show

Def Leppard were special guests on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM yesterday ahead of their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend.

The group chatted about several subjects, including topping the fan ballot for the Rock Hall, coming up with the idea behind Pour Some Sugar On Me, and playing onstage with David Bowie, Ian Hunter and Queen at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott also spoke about the first time he met Bowie at a barbecue at Bono’s house back in 1990 – and how he was roped into leaving the bash early to visit a restaurant to sing Happy Birthday to U2 guitarist The Edge.

While Def Lep were in the studio, they also performed Pour Some Sugar On Me, along with covers of Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Bowie/Mott The Hoople classic All The Young Dudes.

Watch the videos below.

Def Leppard will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Queen’s Brian May on Friday night at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

They’ll be enshrined along with Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.