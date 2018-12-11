Def Leppard top Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote

Def Leppard have come top of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s fan vote.

Each year, fans have the chance to cast their ballot on who they think should make it into the Rock Hall – and the Sheffield heroes now have a great chance for induction in 2019.

Def Leppard gathered 547,647 votes – with the top five rounded out by Stevie Nicks (427,844), Todd Rundgren (365,370), The Zombies (329,052) and the Cure (264,443).

All five artists will now go on a single ballot that will be included in the final voting pool.

So while Def Leppard’s induction isn’t guaranteed, it should be noted that since the fan vote was introduced in 2013, the top vote winner has always gone on to be inducted into the Hall. Those artists are Rush, Kiss, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chicago, Journey and Bon Jovi.

The Class Of 2019 will be revealed on Thursday, with the ceremony taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29.

Other artists shortlisted for The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019 are Rage Against The Machine, Radiohead, Roxy Music, Devo, Kraftwerk, MC5, John Prine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, LL Cool J and Janet Jackson.

How did those artists fare in the fan vote? In order, Janet Jackson picked up 218,581, Devo (186,754), Roxy Music (167,307), Rage Against The Machine (148,208), Radiohead (140,458), John Prine (136,746), LL Cool J (119,657), Rufus featuring Chaka Khan (99,724), Kraftwerk (87,456) and MC5 (85,304).