Watch Dave Mustaine tear through pair of Jimi Hendrix classics

The 30-date Experience Hendrix US tour kicked off in Florida earlier this week.

The star-studded touring event, which began as a tribute show at The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2000, has now been transformed into a full-blown tour, which celebrates the music of the Greatest Guitarist Of All Time, Jimi Hendrix.

Mainstays Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson are joined onstage by a host of musicians including Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Dug Pinnick, Chris Clayton, Mato Nanji, Ernie Isley, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown and Kevin McCormack.

Footage from the Clearwater show from Monday evening has emerged online as shows Mustaine perform a couple of Hendrix classics in the shape of Fire and Stone Free.

Check them both out below.

As the tour was announced, Mustaine said: “Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the premiere American guitarists of all time.

“An Innovator and legendary musician, I am beyond honoured to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix and want to thank tour producer John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favourite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!”

CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC Janie Hendrix said the tour was more than just a series of concerts and added: “It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture.

“His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we’re shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music. It’s exciting to be able to honour Jimi’s enduring legacy in this way.”

Experience Hendrix 2019 tour dates

Mar 06: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Mar 08: North Charleston North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 09: Atlanta The Fox Theatre-Atlanta, GA

Mar 10: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center, TN

Mar 11: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Mar 12: Chattanooga Tivoli Theater, TN

Mar 14: Raleigh Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, NC

Mar 15: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Mar 16: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Mar 17: Cincinnati The Taft Theatre, OH

Mar 19: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Mar 20: Madison Overture Center for the Arts, WI

Mar 21: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Mar 22: Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 23: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Mar 24: Charleston The Clay Center, WV

Mar 26: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Mar 27: Bensalem Xcite Center at Parx Casino, PA

Mar 28: Westbury Theatre At Westbury, NY

Mar 29: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Mar 30: Niagara Falls Seneca Niagara Casino, NY

Apr 01: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

Apr 02: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Apr 03: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 04: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, MA

Apr 05: New Bedford Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, MA

Apr 06: Wallingford Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater, CT