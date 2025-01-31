Watch Dave Grohl's daughter Violet front a surprise Nirvana reunion, and Billie Eilish join Green Day, at emotional FireAid concert in Los Angeles

Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent also joined Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear onstage at the charity fundraiser in Los Angeles

Dave and Violet Grohl
The surviving members of Nirvana - Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - made a surprise, unannounced appearance at the FireAid benefit concert at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles last night, January 30.

For their four-song set, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet fronted the band to perform All Apologies from the group's final album, In Utero, St. Vincent handled lead vocals for a blast through Breed, from Nevermind, ex-Sonic Youth vocalist/bassist Kim Gordon took the mic for School, from the trio's debut album Bleach, and Joan Jett led the band into a version of Territorial Pissings, also from Nevermind.

St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett previously played alongside Grohl, Novoselic and Smear when Nirvana were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

You can watch clips of Violet Grohl fronting her father's. band, and Joan Jett's performance with the trio, below:

The concert, staged to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this month, also featured performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a reunited No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, Lady Gaga and more.

Host Billy Crystal, who lost his home in the Palisades during the fires, revealed that U2, who were not present on the night, donated one million dollars to the fundraiser.

Elsewhere during the show, Stevie Nicks dedicated her song Landslide to the firefighters who saved her home in the Palisades.

Along with the Nirvana reunion performance, one of the biggest surprises of the night saw pop superstar Billie Eilish join Green Day for the first song of their set, duetting on Last Night On Earth with Billie Joe Armstrong. The Californian punk kings also played Still Breathing, from Revolution Radio, and When I Come Around from Dookie.

"This is California and we're all in this together," said Armstrong ahead of Still Breathing. "From the bottom of our hearts, we love you Los Angeles, and we got your back, no matter what."

You can watch Green Day's full set below:

