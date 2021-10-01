Watch Corey Taylor play shock-jock DJ in exclusive clip from new horror anthology Bad Candy

From Kiss to Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal stars can't help themselves when it comes to making the leap onto the big screen. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is the latest to cross the veil as he stars in upcoming horror anthology Bad Candy, alongside Gremlins star Zach Galligan.

With six tales promising "ghouls, werewolves, vampires [and] ghosties with the mosties", the movie promises plenty of chills and thrills that might just give Taylor's shock-jock DJ a run for his money. In the exclusive Hammer clip below you can see Taylor at his pontificating best as he sets the scene for a tale of terror.

A horror anthology split into six parts, Bad Candy stars Taylor and Galligan as a couple of local DJs re-telling ghost stories and local legends for a Halloweeen broadcast. But, as Taylor's character 'Chilly' Billy points out, it's a risky business to be speaking about the forces of darkness "on the night when the space between the living and the dead is at its thinnest".

Read the movie's official synopsis below and whet your appetite for fresh splatter to come this spooky season.

As the Autumn sun fades, the dark clouds of a pitch-black Halloween night begin to settle over the small American town of New Salem. The annual Fright Fest show is underway on the local radio station, on which two full-on shock-jocks begin to retell local legends of terror from yesteryear, bringing them to life before your bloodshot eyes. In this small town, it’s a grisly end for most, but will a few good souls survive to see another dawn?

(Image credit: Kaleidoscope Entertainment)

(Image credit: Kaleidoscope Entertainment)

Bad Candy has already made its debut on the horror festival circuit, playing at Salem Horror Festival, Manchester’s Grimmfest, and London's FrightFest, as well as picking up the award for Best Feature at Fright Night Film Fest, Freakshow Horror Film Festival and the Atlanta Horror Film Festival.

Rated 18, you can bet there'll be no shortage of claret spilling when the movie is released on October 4. Watch the trailer below.

Bad Candy is out on DVD and Digital 4 October: https://amzn.to/3BAVle5