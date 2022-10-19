Watch Corey Taylor and his band play Slipknot classics at solo show in London

Corey Taylor has taken a brief diversion from promoting new Slipknot album The End, So Far this week by touching down in the UK for some solo dates. On Monday night (October 17), Taylor and his band played London's historic Palladium, smashing through an entertaining, 20-song set that featured songs from across Taylor's career, covers of rock and punk classics and even an iconic children's TV theme.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the loudest reactions Taylor received on the night were when he dusted off two Slipknot classics to the delight of a raucous audience.

First up was All Hope Is Gone cut Snuff, before an airing of classic 'Knot breakthrough anthem Wait And Bleed, taken from the Iowan legends' 1999 debut self-titled album.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of both performances below. Check out the full setlist from Taylor's London show just below that.

Corey Taylor London Palladium October 2022 setlist

1. Love Song (The Damned cover)

2. HWY 666

3. Meine Lux

4. Halfway Down

5. Tired (Stone Sour cover)

6. All This And More (Dead Boys cover)

7. Samantha's Gone

8. Silver Fish

9. Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider cover)

10. Song #3 (Stone Sour cover)

11. Spongebob Squarepants theme (cover)

12. Snuff (Slipknot cover)

13. Fabuless (Stone Sour cover)

14. Absolute Zero (Stone Sour cover)

15. Wait And Bleed (Slipknot cover)

16. Black Eyes Blue

17. Bother (Stone Sour song)

18. Through Glass (Stone Sour song)

19. On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band cover)

20. CMFT Must Be Stopped / Watchin' You (partial Kiss cover)