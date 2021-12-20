Watch Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni perform Nothing Compares 2 U on US TV

Toni Cornell, the 17-year-old daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, appeared on US television on December 16 to perform her father’s Grammy-nominated cover of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Accompanied by her late father’s longtime guitarist Pete Thorn, Cornell appeared on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sing the song, which was written by Prince and made famous by Sinead O’Connor, who recorded it for her second album, 1990’s I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

Chris Cornell’s version of the song, which features on his posthumous covers collection No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 has been nominated in the Best Rock Performance category at the Grammy Awards: the album itself also received a nomination, for Best Rock Album.

In June 2018, for Father’s Day, Toni Cornell shared a recording of her and her father covering the song in 2017.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote at the time. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."