Watch Bruce Springsteen’s stirring live version of Sundown

Bruce Springsteen has released footage of his live performance of Sundown, which will feature on the upcoming Western Stars film.

The film will see Springsteen perform all 13 tracks from his latest studio album Western Stars in an old barn, with the vocalist and guitarist joined by a full band and orchestra. The Boss co-directed the movie with his long-time collaborator Thom Zimny and it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film will go on general release on October 28, while the soundtrack will be available through Columbia Records on October 25 featuring Springsteen’s cover of Glen Campbell’s Rhinestone Cowboy.

Springsteen said: “We’ve got a 100 year old barn filled with the best kind of ghosts and spirits. We got to play for a few friends – you never know what’s going to happen with new music."

Springsteen and Zimny previously worked together on The Promise: The Making of Darkness On The Edge Of Town and Springsteen On Broadway, which was directed by Zimny.

In May this year, Springsteen revealed he was planning on recording a new album with the E Street Band and heading out on tour again next year.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars - Songs From The Film

1. Hitch Hikin’

2. The Wayfarer

3. Tucson Train

4. Western Stars

5. Sleepy Joe’s Café

6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

7. Chasin’ Wild Horses

8. Sundown

9. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel

14. Rhinestone Cowboy