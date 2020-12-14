Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band debut songs from Letter To You on Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed a brace of songs from their acclaimed Letter To You album for the first time on the December 12 edition of long-running US TV show Saturday Night Live.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Springsteen has been unable to play any of the songs from his twentieth studio album, released on October 23, in front of a live audience, so the opportunity to debut Ghosts and I’ll See You In My Dreams for a small studio audience and a much larger TV audience was clearly one he and his band relished.

Adhering to Covid-19 precautions meant that the E Street Band were without its founding bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell for the TV performance, with Jack Daley of the Disciples of Soul subbing for Tallent. Springsteen and the E Street Band last last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2015.

Letter To You, hailed in Classic Rock magazine as “as young at heart as any of Springsteen’s proudest moments”, is out now on Columbia. As yet, no live dates have been announced in support of the album.