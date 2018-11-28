Watch Billy Gibbons team up with William Shatner for Christmas cracker

William Shatner recently released his brand new album Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album.

The record features the Star Trek legend’s take on a variety of festive favourites, with the actor bringing in a host of guest stars to make the collection sparkle.

He previously shared Silent Night featuring Iggy Pop and Jingle Bells with Henry Rollins – now he’s released a video for Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer starring none other than ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

The promo stars with Shatner reading the story of Rudolf in front of an enraptured crowd – before it all kicks off, with Shatner taking to the stage in sunglasses and a sequinned cheetah-print suit, while Gibbons gives the party a blast of blues.

And yes, there’s a reindeer in the video, complete with glowing red nose, and I think I saw a dancing gingerbread man.

Other guests on Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album are Todd Rundgren, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Mel Collins, Artimus Pyle, Joe Louis Walker, Elliot Easton and Dani Bander.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album

1. Jingle Bells feat. Henry Rollins

2. Blue Christmas feat. Brad Paisley

3. Little Drummer Boy feat. Joe Louis Walker

4. Winter Wonderland feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

5. Twas The Night Before Christmas feat. Mel Collins (King Crimson)

6. Run Rudolph Run feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

8. Silver Bells feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

9. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer feat. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night feat. Iggy Pop

12. White Christmas feat. Judy Collins

13. Feliz Navidad feat. Dani Bander