Watch Behemoth deliver epic intimate set at The House Of Strombo

Behemoth’s recent intimate set from The House Of Strombo is now available to watch in full.
The band were guests on the long-running Strombo Show, which is hosted by Canadian radio presenter George Stroumboulopoulos – and the intense and intimate seven-song performance was filmed and can be watched below.
During the film’s intro, vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: "Behemoth’s all about loneliness. They defined it as evil. We, free-thinking people, artists, we think the opposite. We think we should embrace all of it.
“If I even try and keep that within, I would just burst out or just die of intoxication. What I can promise is that I cannot ever stop being myself – and this is myself.”
Behemoth will return to live duties in January for a run of UK and European tour dates in support of their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest.
Setlist
1. Wolves Ov Siberia
2. God = Dog
3. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
4. Bartzabel
5. Ov Fire And The Void
6. Chant For Ezkaton 2000 e.v.
7. We Are The Next 1,000 Years
Behemoth: I Loved You At Your Darkest
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates
Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK
Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK