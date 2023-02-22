Watch Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz as trapped mermaid in PETA campaign

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz transforms into a mermaid for a new campaign from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The PETA campaign aims to convince people to go vegan and "keep sea animals off their plate".

White-Gluz is photographed dressed as a mermaid caught in a fishing net alongside other sea creatures.

In a video showing her transformation for the photo shoot, White-Gluz says: "The first thing that people are ready to disregard as living animals are sea creatures. We're invading a completely different environment and just destroying all the inhabitants in it.

"That's something less talked about, but it should really be talked about, especially when you look at the statistics that say that our oceans will be dead 20 years from now.

"Every time you think you want to go eat fish, you can just choose to eat something else. And by making that simple choice, we actually could reverse this damage that is seemingly irreversible."

White-Gluz is not the first rock or metal musician to front a PETA campaign.

Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil and Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro are among those to have supported PETA's fight for animal rights.

And the Prince of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne once starred in a PETA campaign drawing attention to the practice of cat declawing.

Ozzy said: "Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post – don’t mutilate them for life."

Arch Enemy released their 11th album, Deceivers, last year.