Watch all of If These Trees Could Talk's headline slot from this year's Portals Festival

Ohio's instrumental post-rockers If These Trees Could Talk played their very first UK performance at this year's Portals Festival, and you can now watch the entire performance here.

"If These Trees Could Talk have established themselves over the past two decades as one of the premier post-rock and post-metal bands in the world," festival co-organiser Asher Kenton told Prog earlier this year. "Despite this, they have never previously performed in the UK. Their set at Portals Festival promises to be a sensational moment in UK experimental music history. We've been trying to book them since we started Portals in 2015 and are over-the-moon to finally be able to bring them to the UK."

Portals celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025 at London's EartH in Hackney on May 24 and 25. Although both main headline acts still to be revealed, already announced are The Fierce And The Dead, rising UK proggers Teiger, British experimental prog favourites Poly-Math, orchestral post-rockers Spurv, Brontide and more.

"This year is the perfect mix of old and new, spanning all the weird musical genres that we love," says festival co-organiser Sam Festenstein

Weekend tickets, priced at £99 (the price you actually pay), are now available.

If These Trees Could Talk - Live at Portals Festival 2024 - Full Set (Official) - YouTube Watch On