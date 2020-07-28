Watch Ace Frehley explore the cosmos as he covers Deep Purple’s Space Truckin’

Ace Frehley has released an animated video for his cover of Deep Purple’s Space Truckin’.

It’s the first material taken from the former Kiss guitarist’s upcoming album Origins Vol. 2, which will arrive on September 18. The album follows 2016’s Origins Vol. 1 and will once again see Ace covering some of his favourite songs.

Along with Space Truckin’, Origins Vol. 2 will see Ace play tracks including Good Times Bad Times by Led Zeppelin, I’m Down by the Beatles, Jumpin’ Jack Flash by the Rolling Stones, Lola by the Kinks and Politician by Cream.

The album’s bonus track will see Ace revisit Kiss track She, which originally appeared on the 1975 album Dressed To Kill.

Speaking about his Deep Purple cover, Ace says in a statement (via Rolling Stone): “Space Truckin’ was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little.

“We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around. It turned out very well. Keyboardist Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back.”

The animated video was animated by Chris Fequiere and directed by K.H. Lee. Ace previously worked with Fequiere on the video for Mission To Mars from 2018 album Spaceman.

Along with all the guitar parts on Spaceman, Frehley also played bass on all but two of the tracks – enlisting his old Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons for Without You I’m Nothing and Your Wish Is My Command.

Origins Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order.

Ace Frehley: Origins Vol. 2

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple)

4. I'm Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]