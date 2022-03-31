Watch AC/DC storm Dutch TV, three months before Bon Scott's death

On November 12, 1979, ahead of their evening show at Amsterdam's Jaap Edenhal, AC/DC took a time out from their European tour supporting Highway To Hell to be filmed for Dutch chart music programme TopPop, performing Girl's Got Rhythm.

It would be the Australian band's only appearance on the popular weekly chart show, and one of frontman Bon Scott's last ever TV appearances.

Highway To Hell, the band's sixth studio album had been released in July, and the album's title track, released as its first single, had given the Australian hard rockers their third Dutch Top 20 single when released in August. But despite the publicity boost given by their appearance on national TV, broadcast on November 25, 1979, single two from the album would fail to replicate its predecessor's success.



Still, by the time the band arrived in Paris on December 9 to film their show at the Pavilion de Paris for the concert movie AC/DC: Let There Be Rock, Highway To Hell was well on its way to becoming their first million-selling album.

Watch the TopPop clip below:

Bon Scott played his final show with AC/DC on January 27, 1980, at the Gaumont Theatre in Southampton. Three weeks later, on the morning of February 19, the 33-year-old singer was found lifeless in a friend's car in East Dulwich, after a night out in London: a coroner would later classify his passing as "death by misadventure".