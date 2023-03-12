Watch a tearful Stevie Nicks pay emotional tribute to Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has paid emotional tribute to her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in December,

Nicks made the tribute at the end of the opening night of the Two Icons, One Night tour – a co-headlining run of dates with Billy Joel – on Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. At the climax of a set that included versions of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams, Gypsy, Gold Dust Woman and Sara, Nicks returned to the stage for two more: Rhiannon and Landslide.

Landslide begins with images of Nicks and McVie projected onto the backdrop, and at the end of the song a clearly emotional Nicks quietly says, "There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here. That’s how I’m trying to deal with it."

Earlier in the set, Nicks had also paid tribute to Tom Petty, who died in 2017, by performing Stop Draggin' My Heart Around, a song she originally recorded with Petty for her first solo album, Bella Donna, in 1981. She was joined onstage for the duet with Billy Joel. Later in the set, Nicks performed Petty's 1989 single Free Fallin'. Video of both tributes can be watched below.

Stevie Nicks' next scheduled show with Billy Joel is at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, TX, on April 8. She also has a number of solo shows lined up. Details below.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Two Icons, One Night 2023 tour

Apr 08: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

May 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 16: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 05: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 19: Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead, MO

Sep 23: Foxbourgh Gillette Stadium, MA

Oct 08: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Stevie Nicks US Tour 2023

Mar 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Mar 18: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Mar 23: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Mar 26: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 30: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Apr 02: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Apr 05: Birmingham The Legacy Arena at BJCC, AL

May 12: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

May 16: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

May 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 25: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jun 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jun 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jun 27: Louisville KFC Yum! Centre, KY

