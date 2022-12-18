Watch 10-year-old girl absolutely slay in this cover of Slipknot's Heretic Anthem

A group of children from music charity the O'Keefe Music Foundation have released a video of them performing The Heretic Anthem by Slipknot.

In the video, which can be viewed below, 10-year-old Zoë Franziska ferociously handles lead vocal duties, backed by a talented group of young musicians. They are introduced by an adorable countdown from 4-year-old Laura McCarty.

The performance also features beer kegs, a garbage can, a wheelbarrow and a chainsaw.

In the video's description, the O'Keefe Music Foundation (OMF) says: "Zoë is so intense that your screen might catch on fire. You might have nightmares if you look into her eyes.

"In fact, the entire band is delivering such a ferocious performance that it almost looks like they are trying to show Slipknot how to do their job! No guitar solo, no prob. Cuz 12-year-old Xander Markewich from Alaska wrote one. Then with Connor Meintel and Calli Dressen playing tight as can be, 17-year-old Evan Harris was able to lay down some heavy yet melodic drumming.

"And because a song like this can never be too heavy, Parker, Philip, Isabella and Brady recorded two beer kegs, the OMF Garbage Can of Doom and the OMF Wheelbarrow of Wonder. Finally, the song needed a bit of sparkle so Brianna Montante recorded the chimes ....with a CHAINSAW!"

Zoë Franziska previously fronted another metal cover led by the O'Keefe Music Foundation when, aged 8, she performed Korn's Freak On a Leash.

The charity organisation is based in Ohio, USA, and helps children, regardless of economic circumstance, gain access to high quality music education.

The Heretic Anthem is a live favourite with Slipknot fans. It appeared on the band's second album Iowa, released in 2001.