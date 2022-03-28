Eight-year-old covers Korn's Freak On A Leash, melts hearts, blows minds

The kids at the O'Keefe Music Foundation are back at it again with yet another outstanding cover.

This time around, the charity organisation - which helps all children, regardless of economic circumstance, gain access to high quality music education - has released a cover of Korn's 1999 nu metal anthem Freak On A Leash.

Featuring eight-year-old Zoe Franziska on vocals, the rendition is a remarkably accurate take on the original, boosted by an injection of youthful – and, let's face it – adorable energy. Young Zoe even masters Jonathan Davis' iconic scatting, which is pretty off the charts in itself.

According to a press release, “When eight-year-old Zoe isn’t drawing unicorns, playing hopscotch and watching cartoons, she likes to utterly destroy Korn songs".

"She did just that with four other destroyers from around the country,” the statement added. “Dominic Donile on lead guitar, Evan Harris on drums, Fritz Dannemiller on bass and Ashton Hall on rhythm guitar.”

Comments on the video shows that others are just as enthused about Zoe's skill as we are, with one user proclaiming, "I hope no one messes with this girl. She's dangerous. Not going to lie this is my favourite cover". While another adds, "Wow. Scariest little girl I've ever seen or heard...and she NAILED IT...nice job, young lady!" Elsewhere, another viewer marvels at how Zoe's voice will improve as she grows older. You know what the say though, children are the future, and we can't wait to see what part our talented wee scatter plays in the future of metal in the years to come.

Nice one Zoe. Gold stars all round.



Watch the cover below: