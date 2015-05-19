Warren Haynes finds Spots Of Time

Warren Haynes has premiered his solo track Spots Of Time with TeamRock.
It’s taken from the Gov’t Mule and ex-Allman Brothers Band man’s solo album Ashes & Dust, set for launch on July 24 via Mascot Label Group.
The Grammy-winning singer, guitarist and songwriter collaborated with the band Railroad Earth on the 13-track title.
Haynes says: “For a while, I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allman Brothers, or even my last solo album. This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”
He adds of Railroad Earth: “We’ve known each other casually for a long time. A few years ago, we winged a few songs together and it went really well. Later they joined me for part of a set. We did that with a little more rehearsal, more preparation, and it was a great experience.
“At that point I started thinking, ‘Maybe I should make my next record with these guys.’”
Additional guests on Ashes & Dust include Grace Potter, Shawn Colvin and Mickey Raphael, while Allmans’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones appear on Spots Of Time.
Tracklist
Is It Me Or You
Coal Tattoo
Blue Maiden’s Tale
Company Man
New Year’s Eve
Stranded In Self-Pity
Glory Road
Gold Dust Woman
Beat Down The Dust
Wanderlust
Spots Of Time
Hallelujah Boulevard
Word On The Wind