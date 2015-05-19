Warren Haynes finds Spots Of Time

Warren Haynes has premiered his solo track Spots Of Time with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the Gov’t Mule and ex-Allman Brothers Band man’s solo album Ashes & Dust, set for launch on July 24 via Mascot Label Group.

The Grammy-winning singer, guitarist and songwriter collaborated with the band Railroad Earth on the 13-track title.

Haynes says: “For a while, I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allman Brothers, or even my last solo album. This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

He adds of Railroad Earth: “We’ve known each other casually for a long time. A few years ago, we winged a few songs together and it went really well. Later they joined me for part of a set. We did that with a little more rehearsal, more preparation, and it was a great experience.

“At that point I started thinking, ‘Maybe I should make my next record with these guys.’”

Additional guests on Ashes & Dust include Grace Potter, Shawn Colvin and Mickey Raphael, while Allmans’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones appear on Spots Of Time.

