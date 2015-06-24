Warren Haynes streams Dust track

Warren Haynes has premiered his track Beat Down The Dust with TeamRock.

It’s taken from solo album Ashes And Dust, set for launch on July 24 via Mascot Label Group.

The Grammy-winning Gov’t Mule mainman and former Allman Brothers guitarist collaborated with the band Railroad Earth on the 13-track title.

Haynes says: “Beat Down The Dust is written in the folk-song tradition and is politically motivated. It’s one of those satirical songs where the narrator’s viewpoint is the opposite of my own.”

Additional guests on Ashes And Dust include Grace Potter, Shawn Colvin and Mickey Raphael, while Allmans’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones appear on Spots Of Time.

Tracklist