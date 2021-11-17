Wargasm's new track Scratchcard Feeling is the best Prodigy song you never heard

Wargasm have released the electrifying new single, Scratchcard Feeling.

Scratchcard Feeling sees the duo – comprised of Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – fire out a scathing, full-throttle melody accompanied by menacing electronics, calling to mind the apocalyptic riff-centric brilliance of The Prodigy.

Speaking of the track, the pair issue the statement: “DO YOU FEEL LUCKY? The Scratchcard Feeling is the feeling of duality when perception from the outside world doesn’t quite line up with what’s going on inside your head.

"You know you’re not gonna win but you still buy the ticket everyday, and if you do win, it’s never really that much of a victory - but you feel lucky so you do it anyway.



"The track started in a session with our good friend Tylr Rydr. One half of Wargasm didn’t want to be around that day but the track still ended up sounding great to us. That day put us in a place where before you realise it, you’re in a downward spiral but still everything outside of your head is still seemingly going really well. I guess we felt lucky.”

Listen to Scratchcard Feeling below:

Wargasm will be setting off on their debut headline War On The Road tour tonight (November 17), starting off in Cardiff before they make their way through the UK, including London where they will play their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Academy Islington. Following the run, they will also be joining Creeper on the road as special guests through December.

Recently, Sam Matlock was reportedly assaulted on November 5 at the Scala venue in London. The attack was allegedly committed by the venue's security guards, who "slammed" Matlock's head down on a toilet seat backstage before pushing his head into the bowl.

Saber Security have offered a company statement which reveals that the two security guards related to the alleged assault have now been fired. It reads: "We can confirm that Saber Security is currently investigating an incident that occurred on the 5 November at SCALA Nightclub, Kings Cross.

"We have suspended the services of the security operatives concerned, pending a full and thorough investigation. We will be working closely with all agencies and our customer, that includes local authorities and the Security Industry Authority (SIA) to ensure appropriate action is taken quickly to prevent incidents like this from happening again. We welcome any investigation about this incident by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and police taking place.

"As a company, we take these matters very seriously. We would like the time to investigate the incident in full and ensure moving forward measures are in place to again prevent incidents like this from happening. At present we reserve the right to comment until our investigation is concluded. All we can say at present is that we do not condone any unlawful behaviour."

Nov 17: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 18: Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Nov 20: Newcastle Red’s Bar Northumbria University

Nov 21: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 23: Leeds The Key Club

Nov 24: Nottingham Bodega Social

Nov 25: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 27: Southampton Joiners

Nov 29: Leicester The Shed

Nov 30: Manchester Rebellion Club

Dec 15: London Kentish Town Forum

Dec 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 17: Birmingham Institute 2

Dec 19: Glasgow, Garage

Dec 20: Manchester Ritz

Dec 21: Leeds Beckett SU