Warbeast Bruce gives update from hospital bed

Warbeast and Rigor Mortis frontman Bruce Corbitt has posted a video update from his hospital bed where he’s being treated for a heart condition.

The singer this week revealed he was fighting for his life after undergoing emergency heart surgery in Dallas, Texas, and later suffering a terrifying reaction for which doctors have so far been unable to find an explanation.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Corbitt thanks fans for their support. He says: “It’s been a tough battle but you know damn well I’m still here. I love my daughter Chyna, my dad and my mum and all of you. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. I will be back onstage soon.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna make it, but I called my daughter last night and just hearing her voice was the best thing to help me get through it. I love all of you and I hope to see all of you soon.”

In a separate written post, Corbitt says he hopes to be out of hospital some time today and gives more detail on the nature of his post-surgery reaction.

He says: “Doctors, nurses and even my own cardiologist have no idea either what was going on. My cardiologist has done this surgery thousands of times and says he’s never had a patient that this happened to.

“The truth is that I could not breath when I tried to lay down flat. I also had these strange spells suddenly appear out of nowhere even if I was feeling great or in good spirits. I can only describe as it felt like I was about to die, not anything like the hundreds of panic attacks I’ve had in my life.

“My theory now is that my system didn’t take well to the heart surgery. So it was trying to shut down and I had to fight to keep that from happening. I believe the human body is amazing and it now has hopefully adjusted to this change to my heart. So y’all are stuck with me for a lot longer.”