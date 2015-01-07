Walter Trout book marks benefit gig

A book which gives a pictorial and written account of last year’s star-studded Walter Trout benefit gig has been released.

An Evening For Walter Trout features more than 40 exclusive photographs as well as interviews and a review of the event of the same name, which was held at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on May 4, 2014.

Stars including Otis Grand, Bernie Marsden, Ian Parker, Mitch Laddie and others appeared at the show, which was set up to raise funds for Trout’s liver transplant. All profits from the book will be donated to the Walter Trout Fund as he continues his recovery from the surgery, which he underwent just weeks after the gig.

He was back in hospital last October, but spent the holiday season with friends and family and even managed to play a small show for his neighbours at New Year.

It was the first time he had played live in more than a year, and he says: “It felt great.”

The book is available in softcover and in two hardcover options and can be ordered here.