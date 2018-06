Voyager have premiered their video for Misery Is Only Company.

The launch follows the Australian prog metal outfit’s first UK tour in October, and comes ahead of a European road trip with Leprous and Earthside.

Guitarist Scott Kay tells Prog: “We’re opening 2016 with a band, and a video showcasing the writing process for the song! We’re loving the new track – it’s a little different, but still has that distinct Voyager sound.”