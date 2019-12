Voodoo Gods have revealed the first video for a song taken from their upcoming debut album.

The metal supergroup is led by African drummer Alex Voodoo and features Cannibal Corpse frontman George Fisher as well as current and former members of Severe Torture and Virgin Snatch

Renaissance Of Retribution is taken from the album Anticipation For Blood Leveled In Darkness, released on Monday, July 28.

The band’s only previous release was 2008’s Shrunken Head EP.

Watch the video for Renaissance Of Retribution below