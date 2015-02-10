Von Hertzen Brothers unveil New Day Rising

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a video for New Day Rising, the title track of the band’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives. The video was directed by the band’s guitarist Kie von Hertzen.

“Whenever we plan a video for a song, Kie is the first person we turn to,” says frontman Mikko von Hertzen. “This is the sixth video he himself has done for the band. This time he had the idea of making a simple band video. He visited countless locations before choosing a beautiful spot on an island, just outside mainland Helsinki. The island itself used to be a fortress in the many wars we as a nation have suffered.

“The song New Day Rising is about leaving a place for good in search for happiness and a more fulfilling life. The boats floating by are actually going to different countries; Sweden and Estonia. They are also places where many Finnish people go to let out some steam and party. In essence, the boats you see on the video give the illusion of a better life. In fact these boats never stop going back and forth. As we humans often do.”

Pre-orders for the New Day Rising album are now live on Amazon ands iTunes — iTunes orders include an instant download of the New Day Rising single.

Since first announcing three UK headline dates for April, the date of the London performance has changed. It now takes place on April 23 rather than 26.

Apr 23 London, The Dome Apr 24 Nottingham, The Rescue Rooms Apr 25 Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

Tickets are on sale now.