Volbeat discuss making of The Devil's Bleeding Crown

Volbeat describe the birth of their track The Devil’s Bleeding Crown in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The Danish rockers released a lyric video for the track this month and in a new clip they explain how they played the song to live audiences to gauge reaction before committing to recording it for upcoming sixth album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “So far it’s been working very well. It’s a great way to test the new songs as well as getting a first feel of how it works on stage. And sometimes that’s enough to find out if the song’s a keeper or not.”

Drummer Jon Larsen adds: “It’s a typical Volbeat track. I guess you could almost call it our signature sound.

“The reaction so far has actually been great. It seems like people are loving it.”

Poulsen explains that the band only played half the track for North American audiences, saving the whole track for crowds in Denmark as a treat for local fans.

Volbeat have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown Marie Laveau The Bliss The Gates of Babylon Let It Burn Black Rose Rebound Mary Jane Kelly Goodbye Forever Seal The Deal Battleship Chains You Will Know The Loa’s Crossroad

