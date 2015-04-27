Volbeat aren't metal.. or even rock, says Poulsen

Michael Poulsen says he doesn’t consider Volbeat to be a heavy metal band - or even a rock’n’roll band.

And he believes that while sticking to a particular style suits many outfits, it would never work for his.

The frontman’s comments come as the band work on the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, which he reports is “working out pretty good.”

Poulsen tells Seattle’s KISW 99.9 FM: “When I sit and write, it’s not like I’m locked into one certain style. I love metal, I love blues, I love gospel, country and punk. As long as it does something to me and I get that good feeling.

“I don’t want to paint myself into a corner where I say, ‘This has to be only a metal song.’ That’s not what Volbeat is all about.”

He continues: “I have so much respect for all those great metal bands who found their style, and you really don’t want them to change anything. But when it comes to Volbeat, I wouldn’t even say we’re metal or rock’n’roll.”

No release date has been set for their sixth record, but Poulsen says: “It’s pretty much like the old days – I’m writing most of the material, but I have certain spots open for guitarist Robb Caggiano, where he can put in some of his ideas.”

Volbeat are currently on tour across North America with Caggiano’s former band Anthrax. Their only European date this year will be at Odense’s Thousand Year Forest, Denmark on August 1.