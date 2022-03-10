VOLA share new live clip of Head Mounted Sideways

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have released a new live clip of Head Mounted Sideways which you can watch below. It's taken from the upcoming Live From The Pool the band's first ever live release, which will be issued through Mascot Records on April 1.

"It is a pleasure to share Head Mounted Sideways with you taken from our upcoming Live From The Pool release," says drummer Adam Janzi. "We recorded this last year in an abandoned military camp in Denmark. Despite the cold and the humidity, we had a great time being there all day and all night into the early morning. Between loading in all the gear, setting it up, recording and packing down, we had the time to visit the abandoned area and take it all in.

"The atmosphere of the place, the abandoned halls and the memories that might still dwell there influenced our show and gave us a sense of being part of another world. Hopefully, we can bring you into that world and give you a glimpse of what we experienced there!"

Live From The Pool will be available on CD and Blu-ray, mint green vinyl and digitally.

Pre-order Live From The Pool.

