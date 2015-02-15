Voivod stay true to their roots

Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin says the veteran Canadian band are staying true to their roots on their latest single We Are Connected.

Following its premiere last month, the tune will be issued as one half of a split release with Century Media labelmates At The Gates on 7-inch vinyl on April 7.

Langevin tells the Edmonton Sun: “We’re back in prog rock mode. Especially the new single, it’s shameless prog rock.”

“We still try to keep it thrash metal, though. I try to keep the double kick going just so it’s punky. We won’t forget the roots, that’s for sure.”

We Are Connected marks the first new music from Voivod since 2013’s Target Earth; it’s also the first track featuring new bassist Dominic ‘Rocky’ Laroche, who joined the group last summer following the departure of Jean-Yves ‘Blacky’ Theriault.

The band recently launched the month-long Through Space And Grind tour across North America with Napalm Death, Exhumed, Iron Reagan and Black Crown Initiate.