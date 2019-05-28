Vinnie Paul’s grave marker laid down beside brother Dimebag’s

The first picture of Vinnie Paul’s grave marker has been released through the official Pantera Facebook page.

Vinnie, who died in June 2018 at the age of 54, was laid to rest beside his brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott and their mother at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in Arlington, Texas, last year.

Now, a grave marker has been laid at the site, which features the words: “Don't ever think it’s not a good time, if you do think it’s not a good time. A good time is a good time, a bad time is a bad time, and a wonderful time is irreplaceable. Hellyeah!”

A message on the social media post says: “We ask that you please be respectful when visiting the brothers' graves.”

Following Vinnie’s death, his Hellyeah bandmates vowed to carry on and will release their new album Welcome Home on September 27 via Eleven Seven Music.

The 11-track album will feature Vinnie’s final recordings, with the band heading out on tour this summer in support of the record.

Hellyeah will donate $1 from each ticket sold on the tour to the American Heart Association.