Ville Valo sings Abba cover on MGT album

Him frontman Ville Valo guests on Mark Gemini Thwaite’s upcoming debut solo album – singing an Abba cover.

British guitarist Gemini – MGT for short – releases Volumes via SPV in late June. His cover of Abba’s Knowing Me Knowing You, featuring Valo on vocals, will arrive as a single on April 15.

The album is mixed by Tim Palmer and mastered by Maor Appelbaum and features other guests including Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls of The Wonder stuff, Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders, Rebuplica singer Saffron and MGT’s former Mission bandmate Wayne Hussey.

As well as his work with The Mission, MGT has appeared on albums by Tricky, Gary Numan, Al Jourgensen, PJ Harvey, Prong and Alanis Morissette.

He says: “Having been a member of The Mission for many years, I have a longstanding relationship with Gero Herrde and SPV, a great independent label who have released several of our albums and live DVDs over the years.

“Now that I am finally releasing a solo album, I feel at home releasing the record through my friends at SPV.”

Herrde adds: “With such a brilliant musician, it was only a question of time before he started working on his own solo album, recruiting the crème de la crème of independent rock vocalists for his project.”