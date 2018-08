We talked to HIM frontman and love metal icon Ville Valo to find out what makes him tick.

he Finnish crooner discusses some of the ways that his music comes to him – be it through bathing or sleeping (no really), what it’s like hanging out with Bam Margera and why sometimes, all you need is a little patience.

See what he had to say below…

HIM’s Ville Valo talks the source of his inspiration