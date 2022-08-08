Venom to reissue In Nomine Satanas as a 6CD/DVD box set

In Nomine Satanas was released as a vinyl box set in 2019 - now it's to be reissued across six CDs and a DVD. Venom's Black Metal will also be reissued to mark 40th anniversary

Metal pioneers Venom will reissue their In Nomine Satanas box set later this year.

The collection first appeared in 2019 on vinyl, with the new edition spread across 6CD/DVD. It'll be released on September 23 via BMG.

The CD portion of In Nomine Satanas will contain Welcome To Hell, Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Sons Of Satan while the DVD features 7th Date Of Hell: Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, 1984.

The press release states: "All of the albums are remastered from the original tapes and the set also includes the Sons Of Satan collection that features a treasure trove of unreleased demos from the band’s vaults, including some of the earliest known Venom performances."

In addition to the box set news, it's also been revealed that Venom's second album Black Metal will be reissued on silver and black swirl vinyl on September 23 to mark its 40th anniversary.

It'll be limited to just 1500 copies and to mark the announcement, Venom have released a new video for the title track which you can watch below.

Venom: In Nomine Satanas

