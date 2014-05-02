Van Halen, Grand Magus and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's yet another Bank Holiday weekend! They're like buses these things – they're busy and smell of wee. Wait... no. Anyway, here's what's coming up on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show.

We’ll be sticking on some of the biggest air-grabbing tunes tonight including choice cuts from Running Wild’s debut, as well as the best of Van Halen, Powerwolf, Skid Row, Grand Magus, Edguy and Motörhead.

As you well know, it’s not just music on the Metal Hammer Radio Show – we also talk about serious business… like dimpled pint glasses. Remember those old school glass jugs? Well apparently they’re back! Which got us thinking: what one thing from the past would you like to see resurrected in daily life? We’re backing scurvy and muscle cars.

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio and DAB.