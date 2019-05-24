Valis Ablaze release new single Hollow Heart

Young British prog rockers Valis Ablaze have released a new single, Hollow Heart. It's taken from the upcoming new album Render. The second full-length and successor of last year's Boundless is set to be released through Longbranch Records on 19. You can watch the promo video below.

The band, who have toured with the likes of Dead Letter Circus, The Contortionist and Monuments, recorded the follow up to 2018's Boundless with James Wisner , who mixed and mastered Render and who has previously worked with Paramore and Underoath).

The full tracklisting for Render is:

1. Neon Dreaming

2. Hollow Heart

3. The Convincer

4. Keyframes

5. Ascent (feat. Sam Bell)

6. Saturation

7. Proxy

8. States Of Decay

9. Infinite World

10. Elevation (feat. White Dove)