US prog rockers Rausch release film about second album

US prog rock trio Rausch have released a mini documentary about their second album, Book II, which was released earlier this year.

"People always say my life would make for one hell of a movie some day," keyboard player and singer Doug Rausch tells Prog. "In the meantime, having poured my entire being into this second Rausch album, I'm just grateful there was still enough fuel left in the tank to offer fans this snapshot."

Book II features guest contributions from Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto, former Fate's Warning drummer Mark Zonder and Gary Wehrkamp and Brendt Allman from Shadow Gallery. The album was engineered by Rich Mouser and produced by David Ivory.