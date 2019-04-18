Uriah Heep’s Phil Lanzon releases fantasy novel

Uriah Heep’s Phil Lanzon has released a fantasy book for children and teenagers.

It’s titled Curse Of The Mudchalk Devil and it’s been published by Pegasus today (April 18).

The keyboardist has not only written the novel but has also illustrated it, with the cover designed by Tony Mayor.

The synopsis reads: “When an inquisitive and determined young girl discovers she can see music as well as hear it, she uses this power to destroy the curse of disharmony engulfing her world.

“Elin is to assist in her father's illusionist show, but the disastrous events of that night sets her on a journey that would test the stamina of any human.

“Reluctantly, she accepts the persistent help of a boy from her class and they enter a fantastical world from which they may never return the same. Will her gift change anything?”

The book is available to purchase through Amazon.